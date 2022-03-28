Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.01. Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after buying an additional 583,752 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,500,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 346,328 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $9.57. 455,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,812. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $714.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

