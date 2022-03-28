Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will post $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.21 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in VMware by 11,852.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW opened at $118.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.