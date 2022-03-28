Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $119.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day moving average of $125.85. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

