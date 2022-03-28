Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $119.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day moving average of $125.85. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.