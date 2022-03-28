Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equillium, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

EQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equillium by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

