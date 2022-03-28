Analysts Offer Predictions for SSE plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SSE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

SSE stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. SSE has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

