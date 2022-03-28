Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 28th (1COV, AIR, AT1, BAS, BBTVF, BMW, BNR, COP, DB1, DEC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 28th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €43.00 ($47.25) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €155.00 ($170.33) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

was given a €5.00 ($5.49) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €58.00 ($63.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$10.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €107.00 ($117.58) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €82.00 ($90.11) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €87.00 ($95.60) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €78.00 ($85.71) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €180.00 ($197.80) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €26.50 ($29.12) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$133.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €67.00 ($73.63) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($82.42) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €34.00 ($37.36) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 825 ($10.86) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price cut by Gordon Haskett from $125.00 to $110.00.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €46.00 ($50.55) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €41.00 ($45.05) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lowered by Gordon Haskett from $385.00 to $355.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 162 ($2.13) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $41.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €74.00 ($81.32) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from €17.00 ($18.68) to €38.00 ($41.76). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €120.00 ($131.87) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($6.92) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.79) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €335.00 ($368.13) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target cut by Gordon Haskett from $285.00 to $255.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €174.00 ($191.21) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €238.00 ($261.54) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €36.00 ($39.56) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €30.00 ($32.97) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €31.00 ($34.07) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €24.00 ($26.37) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €22.00 ($24.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €32.00 ($35.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €140.00 ($153.85) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €25.00 ($27.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €138.00 ($151.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €135.00 ($148.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,130 ($54.37) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €37.00 ($40.66) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €48.00 ($52.75) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €310.00 ($340.66) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($208.79) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.