Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT: ISP):

3/21/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.35 ($2.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.70 ($2.97) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/16/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.10 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/14/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.70 ($2.97) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.15 ($3.46) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/8/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.25 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/24/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.00 ($3.30) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.70 ($4.07) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.30 ($3.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.70 ($2.97) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.15 ($3.46) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.30 ($3.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.70 ($2.97) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/4/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.25 ($3.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/4/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.00 ($3.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.70 ($2.97) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/31/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.10 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.63) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.55).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.