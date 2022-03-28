Analysts Set Expectations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $1.14 on Monday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.31).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 166,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

