Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 28th (AMGN, CANF, CTAS, CUBI, DAR, DGICA, DXPE, EKTAY, EPM, EQ)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 28th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.