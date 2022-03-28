Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 351,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,691,000 shares.The stock last traded at $64.98 and had previously closed at $64.94.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 537,853 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,040 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $138,471,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $164,099,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

