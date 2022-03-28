Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,200 at UBS Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.86) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 3,050 ($40.15) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.66) to GBX 4,300 ($56.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,025.14.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 114,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

