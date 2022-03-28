Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 87.7% in March

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

