AnimalGo (GOM2) Market Cap Reaches $31.38 Million

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. AnimalGo has a market cap of $31.38 million and approximately $564,190.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00035197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00109828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

