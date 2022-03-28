Anoncoin (ANC) Price Up 35.8% Over Last 7 Days

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a market cap of $150,802.20 and $10.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

