Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 257.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $480.41. 19,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,781. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.05 and a 12-month high of $485.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

