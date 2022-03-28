AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.37 million. AppHarvest reported sales of $2.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $26.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.73 million to $26.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $105.72 million, with estimates ranging from $97.34 million to $114.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of APPH opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

