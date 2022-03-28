Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s Largest Position

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

