Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

