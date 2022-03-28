Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Aptinyx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.
Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptinyx (APTX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.