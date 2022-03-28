Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Aptinyx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $179.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

