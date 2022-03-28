APY.Finance (APY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $239,165.00

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $239,165.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.05 or 0.07125221 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,516.84 or 1.00048207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054856 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,725,846 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

