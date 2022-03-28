Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $670.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.43), with a volume of 10365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.16).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 915.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.
