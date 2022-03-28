Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $670.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.43), with a volume of 10365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 915.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.