ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of ARX opened at C$17.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.75. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.26 and a twelve month high of C$17.50.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.81.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

