Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 8.2%

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.69. 75,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,065,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

ACHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 163,355 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 215,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51,538 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

