Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS ARRRF opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Ardea Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.32.
About Ardea Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardea Resources (ARRRF)
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.