Ares Protocol (ARES) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $714,665.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $714,665.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.34 or 0.07094798 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.94 or 0.99981749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

