Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $854.05 Million

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) to report $854.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850.00 million and the highest is $859.97 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $667.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $138.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $1,520,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 218.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

