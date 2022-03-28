Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Down 39.7% in March

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
NYSE:AFI opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.74.
Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.
