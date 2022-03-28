Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Down 39.7% in March

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

NYSE:AFI opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.