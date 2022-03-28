Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €5.00 by Morgan Stanley

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €5.00 ($5.49) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.84 ($7.52).

Aroundtown stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €5.36 ($5.89). 2,086,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($7.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

