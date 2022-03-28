Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Price Target Cut to €5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €5.50 ($6.04) to €5.00 ($5.49) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aroundtown from €8.50 ($9.34) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:AANNF remained flat at $$5.15 during trading hours on Monday. Aroundtown has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

