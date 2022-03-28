Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 6.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.91. 6,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 463,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 60,069 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $1,639,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
