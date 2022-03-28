Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.63

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 10299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $526.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.71%. Analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,413,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1,025.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1,640.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

