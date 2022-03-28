Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 24.90% 8.86% -0.28%

55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -23.75 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $15.49 million 8.58

Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 94 378 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 32.01%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics competitors beat Artemis Therapeutics on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

