Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

