Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford by 43.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ashford during the second quarter worth $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ashford by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 122.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

Shares of Ashford stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081. Ashford has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Ashford (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.