Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

OTCMKTS ASHTF opened at $67.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.25. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $87.50.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

