Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 67.9% in March

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,914,900 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the February 28th total of 4,118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,006.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $19.59 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

