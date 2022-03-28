Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIZ. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 1,847.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after buying an additional 385,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after buying an additional 193,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Assurant by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after buying an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Assurant by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $184.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a twelve month low of $139.89 and a twelve month high of $184.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day moving average is $160.68.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

