Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

AIZ stock opened at $184.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.89 and a 1-year high of $184.83.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Assurant Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.