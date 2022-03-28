AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,334,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,852. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

