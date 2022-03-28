Athira Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Athira Pharma in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Athira Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATHA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Friday.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $475.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.30. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 220,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

