Atlantic American Co. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ AAME remained flat at $$2.85 during trading on Monday. 6,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,666. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

