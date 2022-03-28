Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE ACII remained flat at $$9.78 on Monday. 3,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,618. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after buying an additional 602,643 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

