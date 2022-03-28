Attila (ATT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.89 Million

Attila (ATT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Attila has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Attila has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $209,418.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00035197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00109828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars.

