Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 1.7%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.04 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 127.25 ($1.67). Approximately 189,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 274,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.70).
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.54.
About Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM)
Featured Articles
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.