Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 1.7%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.04 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 127.25 ($1.67). Approximately 189,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 274,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.70).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.54.

About Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM)

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

