Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 689.50 ($9.08).

A number of research analysts have commented on AUTO shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.73) to GBX 860 ($11.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 598 ($7.87) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

AUTO stock opened at GBX 644.80 ($8.49) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 654.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 663.13. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 31.76.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

