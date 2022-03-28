Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Cut to €32.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Auto1 Group from €42.40 ($46.59) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTC:ATOGF remained flat at $$11.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75. Auto1 Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

