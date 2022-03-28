Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading 3.5% Higher

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $30.82. 21,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 892,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $19,583,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Autohome by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,813,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,417,000 after buying an additional 362,193 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 78,132 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

