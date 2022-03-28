Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $220.65. 1,202,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day moving average of $218.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

