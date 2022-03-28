Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.0219

Autonio (NIOX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $128,174.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.95 or 0.07082813 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.60 or 1.00045471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

