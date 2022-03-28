Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading 4% Higher

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.45. 4,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 305,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.