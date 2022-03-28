Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading 4% Higher

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.45. 4,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 305,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
